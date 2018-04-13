Former intern Zewert named Maine’s top young journalist

NEWCASTLE, ME – A former Harlan Newspapers intern and Iowa State University graduate is making a name for herself on the east coast.

Maia Zewert, intern for the newspaper in the summers of 2013 and 2014, recently received the 2017 Bob Drake Young Writer’s Award from the Maine Press Association, making her the top young journalist in the state of Maine.

She is a general assignment reporter and social media manager for The Lincoln Council News in Newcastle, ME.