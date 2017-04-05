Foss Drake Relays long jump champion
DES MOINES -- Harlan Community Junior Nick Foss is a Drake Relays Champion!
Foss’s jump of 21 feet 6 1/4 inches earned top honors at the Relays held last week and weekend.
Foss is the first boys Drake Relays champion since Steve Wegner won the shot put back in 2000 and 2001, and the first HCHS champion since the girls 4x400 relay team took first place in 2005.
