Four candidates on Nov. 8 ballot for extension council

COUNTY -- Voters have the opportunity to elect members of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County Council from a slate of four candidates at the Nov. 8 general election.

“The council members elected this year will be involved in bringing educational opportunities to Shelby County for the next four years,” Mary Taggs, Extension Educator said. ISU Extension and Outreach educational programming is a cooperative effort involving local citizens, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Extension council members are elected at large and all voters in the county are eligible to vote for four candidates.