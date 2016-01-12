Home / Home

Four elected to ISU Extension County Council

Thu, 12/01/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    COUNTY -- Four Shelby County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County Council in the Nov. 8 general election. They are: Kathy Fara, Irwin; Julie Klein, Harlan; Michele Monson, Irwin; and Sheila Rihner, Shelby.
    Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to four-year terms are Klein & Monson. New members who will join the council in January are Fara and Rihner.

