Four HCS board seats up for election in Nov.

REGIONAL – Four members of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will be up for election this fall as voters head to the polls for the first time in a school election that will be held in November with the annual general election, as opposed to a September school election.

Board members Joni Larsen, Monte Schechinger, Tara Devlin-Lawler and Seth Piro have board seats for the districts they represent up for election in November.

