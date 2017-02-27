Four injured when school bus, wide load vehicle collide in fog
IRWIN -- Three students and one adult were injured when a school bus and wide load vehicle collided in foggy conditions east of Irwin Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Shelby County Sheriff reports indicate deputies were called out at about 8:15 a.m. to the accident scene east of Irwin on County Road F24.
Investigation at the scene indicated a wide load vehicle was eastbound on F24 and was turning north onto Vine Road. An IKM-Manning school bus was westbound on F24 in the dense fog and hit the wide load sign on the vehicle turing north.
