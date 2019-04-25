Fourth Closed Session; No Action
Matt Carver addressed a sizeable crowd of teachers and community members at a school board meeting Monday, saying some in the Harlan Community have attacked Wagner for his service to the country. Carver, who identified himself as legal services director for School Administrators of Iowa and as a member of the Iowa National Guard who has served with Supt. Justin Wagner, traveled to Harlan from his home in Urbandale and addressed the school board. He called it “shameful” that a handful of individuals question Wagner’s character and attack his military service and work as a superintendent. He scolded all who would question the character of Wagner. He did not address directly the allegations against Wagner being investigated by the school board. Full news report in this week's Harlan News-Advertiser.
