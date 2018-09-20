Free household hazardous waste clean-up event set for Saturday

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Area Solid Waste Agency is sponsoring their annual Free Cleanup Crew Event for residents wishing to dispose of household hazardous waste from their homes. The event will be held on Saturday, September 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Shelby County Secondary Roads Department on Industrial Parkway in Harlan.

The Cleanup Crew event is free to any household in Shelby County and no appointments are necessary. Residents attending the event will be served on a “first come, first serve” basis. Leave all products in their original containers and place in trunk for safe delivery.

What kinds of materials are accepted at these events? Hazardous waste can be found in the garage, shop area, basement and under your sinks. According to Brandon Burmeister, Director for the Agency, to identify a hazardous product, check the label for words such as toxic, corrosive, flammable or “keep out of reach of children.”

