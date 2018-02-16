Free Radon test kits available in Shelby County
REGIONAL -- You may already know that smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what’s number two?
The answer is radon, an invisible, radioactive gas—and if you didn’t know, you’re not alone.
