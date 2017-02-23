Friday, February 24 announcements
The City of Harlan, due to heavy wet snow conditions is requiring parallel parking in any areas where snow is windrowed. Thank you for your cooperation.
No School for the HCSD and Shelby County Catholic School for Friday, Feb. 24
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95