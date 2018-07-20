Front entry renovation on horizon at Shelby Co. Historical Society
The 8-minute video, visualizes the Museum's plans which would include renovating the front entryway to, not only provide a more natural layout for our museum, but to add ADA-compliant bathrooms that are easily accessible to visitors, volunteers and staff. Once completed, this renovation will improve our facility and will allow us to better serve the residents of Shelby County and all the museum’s guests. The project is pending successful grant applications and donations.