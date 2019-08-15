HARLAN – Harlan’s Griffin Schleimer recently completed his Eagle Scout project, constructing a full-size bocce ball court at the Harlan Community Schools Elementary building.

Schleimer, 16, the son of June and Mike Schleimer, is a junior at Harlan Community High School, has been a scout for 11 years, and is Avoca Troop 97’s 109th Eagle Scout. He is one of only four percent of all scouts to attain the rank of Eagle Scout by earning merit badges and accomplishing a number of projects including a service project to benefit the community, which was the bocce ball court.

The court is to be used for the growing Harlan Community School District Special Olympics program, and the project was funded by the school district and Special Olympics Iowa. More than 20 different volunteers totaled more than 175 hours of work for the project to be completed.

The Eagle Scout Service Project is the opportunity for a Boy Scout to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of the community. It is the culmination of the scout’s leadership training, and requires a significant effort. Completing an Eagle Scout project is a requirement in order for scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank.