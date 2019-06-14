HARLAN -- Charley Falkena is like many teenagers. She attends school, plays sports, cracks jokes and loves spending time with her friends. She lives in Harlan with her mother, Robin; stepdad, Chad; and sister, Chloe.

When looking at Charley you would have no idea that she is currently battling PTLD.

PTLD or Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease, is a rare form of cancer which affects transplant patients. The cancer will typically show itself within the first few years after the transplant takes place. For Charley it showed up this past spring when she was 14 years old.

On Saturday, June 15 a fundraiser for Charley will be held at 5 p.m. at the Avoca Golf Course. There will be a meal, silent auction and live music from Finding Dixie. All proceeds will go towards Charley’s treatment as well as travel expenses for treatment.

