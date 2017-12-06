Garage, shed fire Tuesday; grease fire Sunday

REGIONAL -- A shed and garage on 7th and Broadway Streets caught flame at roughly 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 6.

The shed and garage both belonged to Paula Koester. Koester, her nine-month-old baby and her brother were home at the time. No one was injured.

The garage and shed were both engulfed and reduced to rubble. The fire melted siding on the house, closest to the room where Koester and her baby sleep. There were no inside damages.

A few weeks earlier, due to old age and a collapsing roof, the structure had to be pulled apart. Koester was working on creating piles to burn the wood and get rid of the belongings, but hadn’t pulled everything together just yet.

Within minutes, the fire had been put out.