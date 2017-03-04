Gas pump skimmer found at Harlan station

HARLAN -- The Harlan Police Department reported Monday, March 27 that a gas pump skimmer was identified at a location in Harlan recently.

The department is warning citizens that if they pay for gasoline at the pump, they should watch their bank accounts or bills to identify fraudulent activity. The skimmer has since been dismantled so it is safe to keep utilizing the station for gasoline services, officials said. The station where the skimmer was located was not identified by police.

“If you pay at the pump, watch for any fraudulent activity on your credit or debit card, such as purchases that you didn’t make or locations that you haven’t visited,” officials said.

One local banking institution said they handled a number of fraudulent transactions on 12 customers’ accounts on Monday. The customers were reimbursed for lost monies, and their cards were inactivated and will be replaced.