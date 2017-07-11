GENERAL ELECTION 2017

COUNTY – Shelby County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7 to cast ballots in a municipal election that will feature a number of contested races as well as positions that will be filled by write-in vote.

Polls are open from noon-8 p.m. at regular polling places (see above).

In Harlan, there will be contested races for two city council seats. Incumbent Sharon Kroger is being challenged by Phil Perkins for the at-large council seat while newcomers Larry Trickel and Jeanna Rudolph are vying for the ward 3 council seat vacated by Mike Kolbe, who is running unopposed for mayor.

In addition, Jay Christensen is unopposed for the ward 1 council seat.

Each of the candidates was afforded the opportunity to provide personal information and answer questions provided by the Harlan Newspapers. Their letters appear inside today’s Harlan News-Advertiser.

Among the questions they were asked were what they feel are the challenges facing the city, things they’d like to accomplish if elected, concerns they see and why they decided to run for office.

