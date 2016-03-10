Home / Home
Pictured are front L to R -- Jay Swanson, Kobe Livengood and Olivia Renze. Middle L to R -- Julie DuVal, Kelsey Schaben and Tanya Bruck. Back L to R -- Joshua Cheek and Sydney Petersen. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

Generation Day!

Mon, 10/03/2016 - 12:00pm admin

Harlan Community High School celebrated homecoming week this week with a series of dress-up days.  Tuesday was Generation Day, and these students and teachers got in the spirit.  Underclassmen dressed up as babies while upperclassmen and teachers dressed up as older individuals.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here