Get flu shot; influenza deaths rise in Iowa

STATE -- Influenza spread and severity is building in Iowa, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported four new influenza-related deaths today: an elderly (81+ years of age) female and older adult (61 to 80 years of age) female in Southeast Iowa; an elderly female in Northeast Iowa; and an elderly male in Northwest Iowa.

Since October 2017, a total of 14 influenza-related deaths have been reported. The average age of the influenza-related deaths is 86. Three individuals had underlying conditions or contributing factors reported. In Shelby County, 54 cases of influenza have been reported to Public Health as of January 9, 2018. The following trends for this season so far include:

• The majority (80%) of those who have been diagnosed with influenza in Shelby County have not had an influenza vaccine.

• Shelby County residents diagnosed with influenza include infants through 80+ year-old adults.

• All but four cases have been identified as Influenza A; the remaining cases are an Influenza B strain.

• The actual number of people ill with flu is likely much higher since health care providers are not required to report influenza to the state and many people do not seek medical care.

