Get Moving! Move More event promotes fun, fitness

HARLAN -- The Shelby County Wellness Alliance is sponsoring a community health and wellness event on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Petersen Family Wellness Center from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Move More Shelby County is a new event aimed at encouraging youth and adults to move more by participating in fun fitness classes and activities. Move More Shelby County is free to all participants. Membership at the Petersen Family Wellness Center is not required to participate.

Activities will include a one or two-mile indoor fitness walk, Zumba® and yoga classes, a pickleball demonstration and a basic self-defense class taught by Nate Christensen, Logan Police Chief, and members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

The event will also include advice and tips on how to avoid the winter blues. Healthy snacks will be provided to participants.

