Get Out and Vote Tuesday, Nov. 6!

REGIONAL -- Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6 in a general election that will see a number of state and federal races for office, but only one local contested race -- that being for county supervisor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday and voters will head to their regular precinct locations in Shelby County (see where to vote above right).

Unopposed candidates for office in Shelby County include incumbents Carolyn Blum for treasurer, Geralyn Greer for recorder and Marcus Gross, Jr. for attorney. Incumbent supervisor Roger Schmitz is being challenged by newcomer Darin Haake for the one open supervisor position.