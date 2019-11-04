HARLAN -- The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present the play Getting Sara Married this weekend in the HCHS auditorium.

The play will be performed on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Doors will open an hour before each performance.

Sara Hastings is an unmarried lawyer in her mid-30s, much too busy to get involved in romance. Her Aunt Martha has decided to take matters into her own hands and find her a husband.

Unfortunately, Aunt Martha’s method of doing it amounts to having the prospective groom bopped over the head and brought to Sara’s apartment. Aunt Martha’s choice is Brandon Cates, a young man who handles Aunt Martha’s finances. Although Brandon is engaged to be married, this does not deter Aunt Martha.

After being bopped on the head a few times, having a temporary loss of memory and experiencing several instances of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and a confrontation with the very angry fiancee, Brandon slowly comes to realize that Sara is really the girl for him.

Cast members include Katelyn Kluver as Sara Hastings, Spencer Dozler as Brandon Cates, Julia Renkly as Aunt Martha, Thomas Frederick as Noogie Malloy, Ellie Gross as Heather Boyd and Tim Mumm as The Chiropractor.

The play is under the direction of student Caitlin Bissen, assisted by teacher Kayla Weis.

