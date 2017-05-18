Goetzman joins Harlan Newspapers
HARLAN -- Jacey Goetzman, Muscatine, recently joined the Harlan Newspapers as its summer intern.
Goetzman is a freshman studying journalism and mass communications as well as French at Iowa State University in Ames.
Goetzman said she has no specific plans after graduation, but that she does want to continue writing in the field of journalism.
While Goetzman didn’t begin exploring journalism until college, she quickly fell in love with both her college newspaper and her classes.
