Rich and Bev Goshorn (left) were inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame recently. Presenting them with a plaque were Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation, and Tillie Good (far right), ISU Extension & Outreach 4-H Youth Development Volunteer Specialist.

Goshorns inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Tue, 09/25/2018 - 12:07pm admin

    COUNTY -- Rich and Bev Goshorn have been inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame representing Shelby County.
    The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year.
    The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as 4-H celebrated 100 years of a program dedicated to teaching youth life skills.  During those 100 years, it became evident that one of the essential elements of the 4-H program was the caring adults who were committed to the program.
 

