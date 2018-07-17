Graduation Ceremony for Clover Kids

HARLAN -- 4-H is a tradition that can be passed down through generations. Students can start getting involved as early as kindergarten through Clover Kids. This year, the Shelby County Fair is adding a Clover Kids graduation for the third graders’ last year in Clover Kids.

The Goshorn family has been involved with the fair for many years. Carleigh and Camryn Goshorn are the youngest of the Goshorn kids and are in their last year of Clover Kids. Currently, they are participating in their club, Center Comers, but they are still considered Clover Kids.

The graduation ceremony will be on Sunday, July 15 at 3. The kids will walk across the stage, get a certificate and small 4-H gift. Afterwords they will have an ice cream social.

