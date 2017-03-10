Grandpa’s Pumpkin Patch

PANAMA – A new fall attraction is up and running in the Shelby County area promising to bring Halloween and autumn excitement to all who venture out to Grandpa’s Pumpkin Farm west of Panama.

Justin and Doug Schwery have been working for about 10 months on the project, and it’s come together well. Opening weekend was last weekend, and the pumpkin patch will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. through October 29.

It’s also open to groups and field trips during the week by appointment.

