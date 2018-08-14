Home / Home
GRASSLEY AT CONDUCTIX- WAMPFLER TUESDAY

Tue, 08/14/2018 - 5:11pm admin

    HARLAN -- Senator Chuck Grassley visited employees at Conductix-Wampfler on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Following a tour of the facilities, Grassley held a question and answer conversation with the employees.  Grassley answered questions related to agriculture, trade, social security and health care.

