The great library breakout

HARLAN -- Librarians put a lot of work into making sure their services stay relevant to the times. For Kristen Bieret, Harlan’s adult services librarian, that meant bringing the concept of an escape room to the Harlan Community Library.

Escape rooms are entertainment venues cropping up in cities everywhere: participants sign up to get locked into a room with a group of people for a set period of time. The room contains all the clues needed to solve puzzles and gain needed resources to “break out” of the room.