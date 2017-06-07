HARLAN -- Green and white balloons were released Monday, June 26 as part of the Green Out activities during HCHS vs. Atlantic baseball and softball games. Green Out raised funds for cancer research and education, with all proceeds from the fund-raisers during the event being funneled to cancer research. Julie Bruck threw out the first pitch at the softball game and Julie DuVal threw out the first pitch at the baseball game.

Players and coaches honored cancer survivors and remembered those who fought the fight. Ballpark bingo cards were sold to raise funds for the cause, as well as t-shirts. Green Out is just one of many cancer fundraisers held through the Harlan Community Schools each year.