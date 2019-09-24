Green Out for CHARLEY
AVOCA -- Friday night’s football contest between the Vikings and Westwood (Sloan) included a fundraiser for an AHSTW student fighting a rare form of cancer.
Charley Falkena is battling PTLD, or Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease, which affects transplant patients. The cancer will typically show itself within the first few years after the transplant takes place. For Charley it showed up this past spring when she was 14 years old.
Charley was just an infant when she learned she would need a heart transplant due to an enlarged heart that was pushing down her stomach. During a routine checkup this year, she learned she had PTLD and began treatment, including chemotherapy.
Approximately $2,120 was raised for Charley and her family Friday night to help offset expenses associated with her treatment.
