Tim Lickteig (left) of Buck Grove and Danny Mickelson move tractors on the farm. Jeff Allen and his granddaughter Lillian Houseworth, both of Omaha, work in the blacksmith shop. Richard Schmidt of Manning and Trapper (left) and Trigger Richards of Earling at the apple cider press. The Remember the Fallen exhibit honoring Iowans who died in service was set up all weekend. Dennis Duke of Jamaica shows Denison Schools students how brooms are made.

Greenridge Show a Huge Success!

Mon, 09/26/2016 - 9:41am admin

    IRWIN -- Nearly four inches of rain definitely made the grounds a little muddy Friday, but by the weekend, the Greenridge Steam and Gas Show site south of Irwin was greeted with drying conditions, sunshine and warm temperatures.
    Officials called the old-time farming event another huge success this year.  The event featured everything from broom making and a blacksmith shop to farm equipment parades and sorghum making.

