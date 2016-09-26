Greenridge Show a Huge Success!
IRWIN -- Nearly four inches of rain definitely made the grounds a little muddy Friday, but by the weekend, the Greenridge Steam and Gas Show site south of Irwin was greeted with drying conditions, sunshine and warm temperatures.
Officials called the old-time farming event another huge success this year. The event featured everything from broom making and a blacksmith shop to farm equipment parades and sorghum making.
