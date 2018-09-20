GREENRIDGE SHOW A SUCCESS!
IRWIN -- The Greenridge Steam and Gas Show near Irwin was a huge success once again this year. With beautiful weather, participants were able to learn about old-time farming at the site this weekend.
See Friday’s Harlan News-Advertiser for more photos from the Greenridge event, including youth day which was held on Friday.
