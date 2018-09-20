Home / Home
Danny Mickelson (left) and Travis Holloway, both of Irwin, get the tractor situated to help with the log cutting operations.Richard Schmitt of Manning sharpens the saw blade at the shingle mill.

GREENRIDGE SHOW A SUCCESS!

Thu, 09/20/2018 - 10:26am admin

    IRWIN -- The Greenridge Steam and Gas Show near Irwin was a huge success once again this year. With beautiful weather, participants were able to learn about old-time farming at the site this weekend.
    See Friday’s Harlan News-Advertiser for more photos from the Greenridge event, including youth day which was held on Friday.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here