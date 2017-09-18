Greenridge Steam and Gas Show this past weekend

IRWIN -- The annual Greenridge Steam and Gas Antique Show celebrated its 41st year when events kicked off this past weekend at the Greenridge site southwest of Irwin.

This year highlighted a special Birds of Prey presentation display, and hosted a number of kids’ activities including a petting zoo, pedal tractor pulls, candy/money grab, trolley rides and corn husk doll making.

Dating back to 1977, it was two rural Irwin couples, Howard and Dolores Mickelson and Don and Jean Ferry, who hosted an Old-Fashioned Threshing Day.

The idea for the threshing day came after Howard had traveled to Montana to purchase a 1915 Case Steam Engine, similar to the one his family had owned. Mickelson had his steam engine pulling an operating threshing machine at the Irwin Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 and later he gave another steam engine demonstration and hosted a threshing event at a family farmstead south of Irwin. Ferry had by then purchased a working sawmill and he and Mickelson teamed up for the Old Fashioned Threshing Day event. Approximately 300 people were on hand to watch the threshing of oats and the saw mill in action on that October day. The first event also featured the making of fresh apple cider from an old apple press, a player piano providing tunes, a team of horses and wagon along with other old-fashioned processes and items.