Greenridge Steam & Gas Show in Irwin this weekend
IRWIN -- The annual Greenridge Steam and Gas Antique Show will celebrate its 40th year when events kick off this weekend at the Greenridge site southwest of Irwin.
This year will highlight a number of special displays including a Birds of Prey presentation, and the show will host the Remembering Our Fallen display which honors soldiers who died while serving the country.
Dating back to 1977, it was two rural Irwin couples, Howard and Dolores Mickelson and Don and Jean Ferry, who hosted an Old-Fashioned Threshing Day.
