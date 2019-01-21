Gubbels, Wagner say audit clean; no non- compliance issues

HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District operated within its budget, increased its solvency ratio and decreased its bond indebtedness during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to the annual audit report prepared by Schroer & Associates and released last week.

Representatives from Schroer and Associates were not on hand to discuss the audit, but HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner and Director of Finance Brian Gubbels presented audit highlights to the HCS Board of Education, which accepted the audit at its regular meeting January 7.

Wagner said general fund revenues and expenditures both decreased slightly and the net result was a slight increase to the general fund balance.