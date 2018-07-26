HARLAN -- Gussied Up was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.

The storefront was completely redone. This included new windows on the first and second story, new doors, storm windows on the second floor, new paint, and a new awning.

The building also received some tuck-pointing on the surrounding brick.

Gussied Up and Goozman’s Westside are both owned by Keith and Cindy Kaufman.

(Photo by Caitlin Yamada)