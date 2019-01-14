Habitat for Humanity rebuilt home dedicated Sunday

HARLAN -- Habitat for Humanity held a dedication ceremony Sunday, Jan. 6 at its recently remodeled/built home in Harlan at 202 Market St. This is the fourth Habitat home over the years in Harlan. Five tons of debris was removed from the property during the rehab. Habitat for Humanity of West Central Iowa includes Shelby, Carroll, Crawford and Audubon Counties. The group showed its appreciation to all businesses and individuals who donated time and talents toward the project. The home is being provided to the Megan Gettys family. (Photo by Mike Kolbe)