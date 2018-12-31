Habitat open house Sunday, January 6 at 202 Market
Habitat house dedication set for Sunday, Jan. 6
HARLAN -- Habitat for Humanity will host a dedication of its newest Harlan project on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at 202 Market St. in Harlan.
The organization invites the community out to see what it has accomplished with this property.
