Habitat open house Sunday, January 6 at 202 Market

 Habitat house dedication set for Sunday, Jan. 6

    HARLAN -- Habitat for Humanity will host a dedication of its newest Harlan project on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at 202 Market St. in Harlan.
    The organization invites the community out to see what it has accomplished with this property.

