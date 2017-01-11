Hairspray
HARLAN – It’s the 1960s and there’s change in the air!
The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present this week its production of Hairspray, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.
Performances are slated for Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 4, each at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., all at the HCHS auditorium.
Hairspray is set in 1960’s Baltimore and centers around a lovable plus-sized teen, Tracy Turnblad, who’s got a long list of big dreams: to dance on the popular “Corny Collins TV Show,” win the heart of the school hunk, Link Larkin, and racially integrate a TV network!
Hairspray is an uplifting story about appreciating people’s talents
regardless of their size or skin color, and it features
great music, lots of dancing, and lots of hairspray!
The full cast includes 31 students. Auditions were
held August 8, and students have been rehearsing for
about six hours each week since then.
Advanced tickets are available from any cast
member or at the high school office. Tickets also are
available at the door.
