HARLAN – Hands-on learning is exciting, as evidenced by the popularity of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Club participation this fall at the elementary and middle schools in the Harlan Community Schools.

Having a chance to cook homemade meatloaf, interact with nature, construct wind turbines or build a go-cart are just a few of the opportunities that greet the more than 130 students who have signed up for after-school clubs that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

The objective of the after-school programs is to bring real-world experience to students as they learn about technology through hands-on projects and competitions in a fun and engaging atmosphere. HCS Intermediate Principal Jeff Moser said it has been exciting to see the program grow since it was first offered three years ago (this fall begins the fourth).

