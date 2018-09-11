Hansen House open house November 9-11

HARLAN -- One of Harlan’s newest developments, Hansen House Memory Care Residence, will host public open houses this Friday, Saturday & Sunday, November 9-11.

The development is located on Harlan’s north side at 703 Dye St. See the announcement in today’s newspaper for full details.

The innovative home is for those with memory loss. Officials will be conducting tours and taking reservations. For private tours or more information, email sales.harlanhouse@gmail.com. Visit www.harlanhouseassistedliving.com for more information as well.