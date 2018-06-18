Hansen House Project Gains Steam

HARLAN -- Harlan’s newest health facility is taking shape in north Harlan, a memory care unit to serve the Shelby County community called the Hansen House. The building’s construction culminates two years of discussions between Harlan and developer Bill McCarty. The city is providing a $43,500 forgivable loan in exchange for the creation of 14.5 full time-equivalent jobs to be in place by June 1, 2019, as well as a one-time development subsidy totaling $5,500.

McCarty has said the memory care unit will be for residents with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, offering residents assisted living while providing 24-hour supervision. The facility will house people in stages 4, 5 and 6 on global deterioration of the disease.

The building will have 18 units that could house up to 20 tenants. Only couples would share a unit. The building will be 15,478 square feet with a property value of $2.94 million. Hopes are that if the building becomes occupied at capacity within the first three years, a second assisted living facility will be constructed adjacent to the current building. Hansen House has purchased five lots in the Dye St. subdivision in north Harlan.

McCarty is the co-owner of the Hansen House in Council Bluffs, which opened in October, 2012. The housing unit in Harlan is modeled after that facility.