Happy Graduates at AHSTW!
AVOCA -- Graduation ceremonies were held at AHSTW on Sunday, May 14.
Below, the graduates spray confetti in the gymnasium following the ceremonies. At right, Grace Russmann, Cydney Anderson and Ashlyn Heilig (L to R) share a laugh after commencement.
A number of other commencement exercises are scheduled this weekend.
