Shown above, top to bottom, Brooke Lee, Drew Lee and Reese Knop (seated) are ready to go trick or treating in Shelby. Brooke and Drew are the children of Jesse and Renae Lee. Reese is the daughter of Keith and Rachel Knop.

Happy Halloween

Mon, 10/31/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    REGIONAL -- Area kids are excited about the upcoming Halloween trick-or-treating events, all scheduled for Sunday or Monday, Oct. 30-31 in the various communities of Shelby County.  
 
    Following is the 2017 trick-or-treat schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 30
•  Earling, 4-6:30 p.m.
•  Portsmouth, 5-7 p.m., with haunted house at city hall
Monday, Oct. 31
•  Defiance, 5-7 p.m.
•  Elk Horn, 5-7 p.m.
• Harlan, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
•  Harlan Golf and Country Club, 4:30-6 p.m.
•  Irwin, 5-6:30 p.m.
•  Kimballton, 5-7 p.m.
•  Manilla, 6-7:30 p.m.  At 7:30 p.m. is the annual jack-o-lantern and costume judging at Memorial Hall.
•  Panama, 5-7 p.m.
•  Shelby, 5-8 p.m.
•  Westphalia, 5:30-7 p.m.
    Be safe.  Motorists watch for kids trick-or-treating these evenings; and kids watch for passing motorists especially if crossing streets.

