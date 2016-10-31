Happy Halloween

REGIONAL -- Area kids are excited about the upcoming Halloween trick-or-treating events, all scheduled for Sunday or Monday, Oct. 30-31 in the various communities of Shelby County.



Following is the 2017 trick-or-treat schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 30

• Earling, 4-6:30 p.m.

• Portsmouth, 5-7 p.m., with haunted house at city hall

Monday, Oct. 31

• Defiance, 5-7 p.m.

• Elk Horn, 5-7 p.m.

• Harlan, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Harlan Golf and Country Club, 4:30-6 p.m.

• Irwin, 5-6:30 p.m.

• Kimballton, 5-7 p.m.

• Manilla, 6-7:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. is the annual jack-o-lantern and costume judging at Memorial Hall.

• Panama, 5-7 p.m.

• Shelby, 5-8 p.m.

• Westphalia, 5:30-7 p.m.

Be safe. Motorists watch for kids trick-or-treating these evenings; and kids watch for passing motorists especially if crossing streets.