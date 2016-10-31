Happy Halloween
REGIONAL -- Area kids are excited about the upcoming Halloween trick-or-treating events, all scheduled for Sunday or Monday, Oct. 30-31 in the various communities of Shelby County.
Following is the 2017 trick-or-treat schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 30
• Earling, 4-6:30 p.m.
• Portsmouth, 5-7 p.m., with haunted house at city hall
Monday, Oct. 31
• Defiance, 5-7 p.m.
• Elk Horn, 5-7 p.m.
• Harlan, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Harlan Golf and Country Club, 4:30-6 p.m.
• Irwin, 5-6:30 p.m.
• Kimballton, 5-7 p.m.
• Manilla, 6-7:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. is the annual jack-o-lantern and costume judging at Memorial Hall.
• Panama, 5-7 p.m.
• Shelby, 5-8 p.m.
• Westphalia, 5:30-7 p.m.
Be safe. Motorists watch for kids trick-or-treating these evenings; and kids watch for passing motorists especially if crossing streets.
