Harlan’s Burchett competes on Truck Night

HARLAN -- A Harlan man will be featured on an upcoming episode of Truck Night in America, driving his truck on what has been described as the craziest course in history.

Ross Burchett is one of five truck owners competing on the newest episode, to air Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. central standard time on the History Channel. If he wins he would garner a $10,000 prize.

Truck Night in America is the self-contained competition series featuring five drivers in their personal customized trucks and jeeps going head to head in three challenges, each testing a different vehicle atttribute: speed, strength and handling.

Between each challenge, competitors demonstrate their craftmanship by re-engineering their trucks for the next round.

The last two finalists standing then take on a three-mile, truck killing obstacle course known as The Green Hell. Five trucks will enter to compete, but only one can win and take the $10,000 grand prize and title of Truck Night Champion.

This episode is special as two special guests -- NASCAR Champions Kyle and Kurt Busch -- bring their driving skills, and trucks, to win the $10,000 for charity. They will compete against the amateur drivers and survive the car pull and travel trailer for a shot at The Green Hell.

