Harlan’s Mena selected for beekeeping scholarship
HARLAN – A Harlan teenager has been awarded a scholarship from the Iowa Honey Producers Association to start and manage a beehive.
Miguel Mena will receive a bee hive, beekeeping equipment, honeybees, a mentor and beekeeping classes. Soon he will receive the equipment and assemble his hive, and in late April he will receive his honeybees and install them into his hive with the help of his mentor.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95