Harlan’s O’Neill state finalist for National American Miss Iowa Jr.
HARLAN -- Sydney O’Neill, 15, Harlan, the daughter of Tim and Jenny O’Neill, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Iowa Pageant.
The event will be held June 28-30 at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Omaha, NE.
The pageant is held for girls ages 4-18 in five age divisions.
The newly crowned Miss Iowa Jr. Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. She also will tour Hollywood, and has the chance to represent Iowa for the next year.
