Harlan’s Shopko Store closing

HARLAN -- Harlan’s Shopko store will be closing sometime before June.

It was announced Monday, March 18 that Shopko would be closing all remaining stores and liquidate its assets by June, according to a document filed in bankruptcy court.

A press release stated that the company was unable to find a buyer for the retail business, and operations will begin winding down as early as this week.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts,” said Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst in a statement.

“We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko.”

It was announced in February that as many as 250 stores would close as part of the restructuring, but the Harlan store was spared.

Now, all store closures will be completed by June 16.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director Todd Valline said the closing will “leave a big hole in our market” and is a big blow for Shelby County.

However, as tough as retail is to recruit, he plans to work with the Iowa Economic Development Authority in an attempt to fill the building with a replacement.

Shopko in Harlan had roughly 15 full and part time employees.