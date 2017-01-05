Harlan again receives Tree City USA award

DES MOINES – The City of Harlan was recently honored with the 2016 Tree City USA Award at the 27th Annual Community Forestry Awards Luncheon in Des Moines. The award was presented by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forestry Bureau April 6 at the Forte Banquet & Conference Center.

“The Tree City USA award is a symbol for communities who have made a commitment to the management of public trees,” says state forester Paul Tauke. “The City of Harlan has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa communities by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees in providing multiple benefits for future generations.”

Harlan was one of 80 Iowa communities to qualify for Tree City USA status. To receive the award, a city must, at a minimum, have either a city forester or an active city tree board; have a tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program; and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.

