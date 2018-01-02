Harlan to apply for remediation grant

HARLAN – The City of Harlan hopes to be successful in a submitted grant application process that, if received, could provide some funding for redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of buildings.

The Community Catalyst Building Remediation program through the state Iowa Community Development hopes to stimulate economic growth and investment in rural communities.

Funding is based on annual availability, with a $100,000 maximum, and are available for the rehabilitation of one commercial building per community or two buildings with same ownership that are adjacent. Deconstruction is allowed in dire situations for safety reasons.

The City of Harlan is the applicant and is required to provide financial or in-kind resources.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Todd Valline said one building in Harlan has been identified for rehabilitation, and the city and chamber office are working on the pre-application which is due January 29. If approved, the city will be offered the opportunity to present a full application in March.

