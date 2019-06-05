Harlan applying for housing grant
HARLAN – The City of Harlan continues to work with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) on an application for a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation of six homes in Harlan.
Alexis Fleener, Community Development Team Leader with SWIPCO, said this grant program is very competitive because housing rehabilitation is a big need all across the state. The city has moved forward with a housing assessment which has identified the need for preserving it’s current housing stock and creating opportunities for new housing.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95