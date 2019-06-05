Harlan applying for housing grant

HARLAN – The City of Harlan continues to work with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) on an application for a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation of six homes in Harlan.

Alexis Fleener, Community Development Team Leader with SWIPCO, said this grant program is very competitive because housing rehabilitation is a big need all across the state. The city has moved forward with a housing assessment which has identified the need for preserving it’s current housing stock and creating opportunities for new housing.

